10 things you need to know today: December 21, 2016

U.S. death sentences fall to 40-year low

Death sentences in the U.S. fell to the lowest numbers in decades in 2016, according to a new report from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). Thirty people were sentenced to death, down from 49 in 2015 and the lowest number since the 1970s, when capital punishment was halted, then reinstated. In the peak year, 1996, 315 people were sentenced to death nationwide. There were 20 executions in 2016, down from 28 last year and the fewest since 1991. Three contributing factors in the drop have been shortages of lethal injection drugs, legal challenges, and increasing reluctance of juries to back death sentences. A Pew Research Center poll this year found that about half of Americans still support the death penalty, but that marks the weakest level of support in more than four decades.