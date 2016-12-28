10 things you need to know today: December 28, 2016

Police suspect social media used to plan post-Christmas mall fights

Brawls broke out at several malls, including one in Philadelphia and another in Milwaukee, on Tuesday in a second night of similar disturbances at more than a dozen malls across the country. Police said the instigators of the Philadelphia fight organized it using Snapchat. Police elsewhere said they suspected that social media also played a role in fights that occurred at other malls on Monday. Police in Aurora, Colorado, said 500 people gathered at the Town Center mall after a social media post announced a fight. Officers arrested five juveniles over the brawl, which forced the mall to temporarily shut down. Around the same time, a similar disturbance resulted in seven arrests at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, Connecticut. Police said it was "highly probable" that social media posts played a role.