10 things you need to know today: December 29, 2016

Russia announces cease-fire between Syrian government, rebels

On Thursday, Russian state media announced a cease-fire between the Syrian government and Syrian rebel groups, set to take effect at 12 a.m. on Dec. 30. "Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Three documents have been signed. A cease-fire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition is one. A package of measures to control the cease-fire is another. And a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a settlement in Syria is the third." Turkey will act with Russia as a "guarantor" of the peace process, effectively sidelining the United States. There is still some question about whether the cease-fire will hold, as several similar attempts between Turkey and Russia in Aleppo failed before an eventual cease-fire finally allowed for evacuations of rebels and civilians.