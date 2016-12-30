10 things you need to know today: December 30, 2016

Coroner rules 1994 Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam's death a suicide

A county coroner said Thursday that 1994 Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam, who was found dead in a Boulder, Colorado, park earlier this month, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. A toxicology report said Salaam, 42, had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit for drivers in the state, and he had traces of THC, the psychoactive property of marijuana, in his system. Salaam won the Heisman as a University of Colorado running back, and went on to play four seasons in the NFL. The coroner's report said he had "a history of depression; and recent life stressors," which were not specified. Salaam's brother, Jabali Alaji, said earlier this month that his brother battled depression and showed symptoms of football head trauma, including memory loss.