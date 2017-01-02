10 things you need to know today: January 2, 2017

New York City's Second Ave. subway line opens

New York opened its long-awaited Second Avenue subway line to the public on Sunday. The line was proposed in 1929, but the groundbreaking did not occur until 1972. Construction on the current segment began in 2007. The new line on Manhattan's far East Side is expected to provide relief for passengers who have been jamming into the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side, the nation's most overcrowded subway line. The new line, served by the Q train, is only three stops spanning nearly two miles. It cost $4.4 billion and is expected to carry some 200,000 passengers a day, with plans to extend the line north into East Harlem.