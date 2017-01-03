10 things you need to know today: January 3, 2017

House Republicans curtail power of ethics watchdog

House Republicans voted on Monday to sharply reduce the power of an outside ethics watchdog and remove its independence. Over the objections of House Speaker Paul Ryan and other leaders, rank and file members moved to put the Office of Congressional Ethics under the House Ethics Committee, barring the watchdog from reviewing any criminal violations by members of Congress and requiring it to turn over complaints to the ethics committee or law enforcement agencies. The move came without advance notice on the eve of the start of the new Congress as Republicans, controlling both houses of Congress and the White House, prepare to push through their priorities. The independent ethics office was set up in 2008 following corruption scandals that sent three lawmakers to jail.