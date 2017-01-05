10 things you need to know today: January 5, 2017

Obama urges Democrats to fight GOP effort to scrap ObamaCare

President Obama went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to urge his fellow Democrats to "stay strong" in the face of Republican efforts to repeal his signature health care reform law. Obama, making a final push to protect central components of his legacy less than three weeks before he leaves office, told Democratic lawmakers they did not have to "rescue" Republicans by helping them replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. His visit came as Republicans, controlling both houses of the new Congress and soon the White House, began debate on dismantling the law. Vice President-elect Mike Pence joined House Republicans in the Capitol basement to discuss how to dismantle the law. President-elect Donald Trump fired off several tweets warning his fellow Republicans to "be careful" because Democrats "own" the law and it "will fall of its own weight."