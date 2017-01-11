10 things you need to know today: January 11, 2017

Obama thanks Americans, expresses optimism and concerns in farewell speech

President Obama delivered an emotional farewell address to the nation from his adopted hometown of Chicago on Tuesday night, thanking Americans for keeping him honest, and making him a "better president" and a "better man." Obama expressed optimism for the nation despite deep political divisions in the wake of a divisive election. He vowed to continue his civic activism after leaving office in just over a week, but warned economic inequality, racism, and hardline anti-immigrant sentiment threatened to weaken U.S. democracy. "We weaken those ties when we define some of us as more American than others," he said, "when we write off the whole system as inevitably corrupt, and blame the leaders we elect without examining our own role in electing them."