10 things you need to know today: January 12, 2017

Booker breaks precedent to testify against fellow senator's confirmation

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Wednesday testified against Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to be attorney general, becoming the first sitting senator to speak out as a witness against a colleague at a confirmation hearing for a Cabinet post. Booker said that Sessions, an Alabama Republican, has an extensive record that indicates he is not fit for the job. "If confirmed, Sen. Sessions will be required to pursue justice for women, but his record indicates that he won't," Booker said. "He will be expected to defend the equal rights of gay and lesbian and transgender Americans, but his record indicates that he won't. He will be expected to defend voting rights, but his record indicates that he won't." African-American friends and former colleagues defended Sessions against charges of racial insensitivity on Tuesday, and said they believed he would defend laws whether he had voted for or against them.