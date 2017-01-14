10 things you need to know today: January 14, 2017

Steve Harvey to join Ben Carson on inner city initiative

Actor and comedian Steve Harvey announced Friday he will team up with Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to work on an inner city initiative. Harvey hosts Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Morning Show. He also hosted the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, in which he famously announced the wrong winner. "It's not my jump into politics, I ain't going to pass a background check," Harvey told the press after meeting with Trump in Manhattan on Friday. "It's just me following orders from my friend, President Obama, who said, 'Steve,' as he told everyone, 'get out from behind your computers, stop tweeting and texting. Get out there and sit down and talk.' I stepped from behind my microphone and I came and talked to the guy who is going to be the 45th president."