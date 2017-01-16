10 things you need to know today: January 16, 2017

BMW is latest automaker to face Trump's border tax threat

President-elect Donald Trump continued his campaign of threats against automakers building and expanding plants in Mexico, this time targeting Germany's BMW. In excerpts of an interview released by German newspaper Bild on Sunday, Trump warned that he would impose a 35 percent border tax on cars exported to the U.S. from a plant BMW plans to build in Mexico. A BMW spokeswoman said the plant in San Luis Potosi would build BMW 3 Series vehicles for the world market starting in 2019. Trump said it would be "much better" for the company to build the plant in the U.S. The BMW spokeswoman said BMW is "very much at home in the U.S.," where it employs nearly 70,000 people directly and indirectly.