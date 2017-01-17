10 things you need to know today: January 17, 2017

European leaders rattled by Trump skepticism about E.U., NATO

European leaders reacted with shock on Monday to an interview in which President-elect Donald Trump told the Times of London that the European Union was heading for a breakup and NATO was obsolete. Leaders from France, Germany, and other countries said that they were bracing for an unprecedented weakening of the transatlantic alliance, with the possibility that they would have to unite and stand on their own without the U.S. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would work with Trump whenever possible, but, "We Europeans have our destiny in our own hands."