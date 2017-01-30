10 things you need to know today: January 30, 2017

Trump defends travel ban as protests continue

Tens of thousands of people rallied at airports across the country on Sunday to protest President Trump's executive order temporarily halting a refugee program and restricting entry into the U.S. by people coming from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The demonstrations marked a second day of rallies that erupted spontaneously in New York, Washington, D.C., and other major cities. Hundreds of people arriving from Syria, Iraq, Iran, and four other countries where terrorists have been active have been stopped and sent back. In a statement released Sunday, President Trump said the executive order he signed on Friday "is not a Muslim ban" but a move to prevent terrorists from entering the country. Trump said he had "tremendous feeling" for the refugees fleeing Syria, but "my first priority will always be to protect and serve our country."