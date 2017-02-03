10 things you need to know today: February 3, 2017

White House defends Yemen mission as success

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at his Thursday news briefing that a raid on an al Qaeda site in Yemen that resulted in the death of U.S. Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, was a "successful operation by all standards" because of the "totality" of what it accomplished. Spicer, pushing back against reports of inadequate intelligence information for the mission, acknowledged that it was hard to declare any operation a total success if there is a loss of life, but that the intelligence gathered might save lives down the line. The Pentagon said the operation, which targeted al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, killed 14 militants; the U.S. military is investigating how many citizens lost their lives in the attack, as medics on the scene said "about 30 people" died.