10 things you need to know today: February 6, 2017

Trump says Pence will lead voter-fraud inquiry

President Trump said in an interview broadcast on Fox News that Vice President Mike Pence would lead a commission investigating Trump's claim of massive voter fraud in the November elections. State authorities and election experts say there is no evidence of significant fraud in this election or any other recent vote, but Trump has said several million illegal votes were cast. He says Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival, only won the popular vote by nearly three million because the fraudulent ballots put her ahead of him. "We're going to look at it very, very carefully," Trump told Fox News host Bill O'Reilly. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on CNN's State of the Union that there was "no evidence" that there was enough fraud to have changed the election result, "and I don't think we ought to spend any federal money investigating that."