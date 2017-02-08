10 things you need to know today: February 8, 2017

Army to grant easement to complete Dakota Access Pipeline

The Army said in a Tuesday court filing that it would grant the final permit necessary to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline. The move would reverse a decision by the Obama administration to have the Army Corps of Engineers study alternative routes for the final stretch of the pipeline, which passes near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, under a tribal water source. The tribe and its supporters have been protesting the construction for months, saying it threatens the tribe's water supply and sacred Native American sites. The Seattle City Council on Tuesday voted to stop using Wells Fargo for financial services because it is an investor in the pipeline.