10 things you need to know today: February 12, 2017

Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Saturday Night Live's cold open this week. As "Spicey," an increasingly agitated McCarthy explains President Trump's plan for "extreme vetting" of would-be immigrants and refugees using Barbie dolls. Of one, Spicey declares, "We know she is okay, because she is blonde, and so she gets in. Easy. We understand that." Next, a Moana doll applies for a visa. "Uh oh," Spicey says. "We are going to pat her down, and then we are going to read her emails and if we don't like the answers — which we won't — boom, Guantanamo Bay." The first time McCarthy played Spicer, he responded with amusement, while President Trump was reportedly irritated by the sketch.