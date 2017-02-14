10 things you need to know today: February 14, 2017

Virginia judge blocks Trump travel ban

A federal judge in Virginia on Monday temporarily blocked federal officials from enforcing President Trump's travel ban against residents or university students in the state, marking the latest in a series of setbacks for Trump's executive orders on immigration and refugees. Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said the ban probably violates First Amendment protection of religious freedom, and would cause "irreparable injury" to Virginia residents and institutions. The executive order barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Brinkema said she did not issue a nationwide injunction because she wanted to "avoid any claim" that it is "defective because of overbreadth." Earlier in the month, a Seattle judge blocked the ban nationwide, and an appeals court last week ruled against reinstating it.