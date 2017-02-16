10 things you need to know today: February 16, 2017

Susan Collins says she will vote against Pruitt EPA confirmation

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Wednesday that she planned to vote against confirming Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. Collins said she and Pruitt "have fundamentally different views of the role and mission" of the agency. Pruitt, as Oklahoma's attorney general, filed numerous lawsuits against the EPA, opposing its regulations on such things as mercury pollution from coal-fired power plants and cross-state air pollution. Collins said she doubts he backs "the agency's critical mission to protect human health and the environment." The Trump administration says Pruitt is "an expert in constitutional law" with "a deep understanding of the impact of regulations on both the environment and the economy." Collins so far is the only Republican to defect on Pruitt's nomination, so Republicans should have enough votes to confirm him.