10 things you need to know today: February 20, 2017

Sweden demands explanation for Trump's terror comment

The Swedish government on Sunday demanded an explanation from the State Department on what President Trump meant when he said a day earlier, "You look what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?" Trump's comment about the challenges involved in keeping America safe was widely interpreted to mean that some kind of attack had taken place this weekend in Sweden, but Swedish authorities said nothing happened that night, or any other recent night. "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound," Carl Bildt, a former Swedish prime minister, wrote on Twitter. Trump responded on Twitter, saying he was referring to a Fox News report he had seen about Sweden and immigration. Fox News ran a report Friday night on alleged migrant-related crime in Sweden.