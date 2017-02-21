10 things you need to know today: February 21, 2017

Protesters urge British Parliament to oppose Trump state visit

Thousands of protesters rallied outside British Parliament on Monday calling for lawmakers to oppose a planned state visit by President Trump. Inside, members of Parliament were debating whether to sign off on a meeting between Trump and Queen Elizabeth II. Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump on her recent visit to Washington. The invitation came shortly before Trump signed his travel ban, which critics in the U.K. called discriminatory. Opposition Labor Party member of Parliament Paul Flynn said Trump had acted "like a petulant child," and honoring him with a state visit would be inappropriate, especially since no U.S. president has received such an honor in his first year in office. The debate is largely symbolic, as Parliament does not have the power to cancel the visit and the government has defended it as an appropriate way to reaffirm the "special relationship" between the U.K. and the U.S.