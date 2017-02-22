10 things you need to know today: February 22, 2017

Trump calls rising anti-Semitism 'horrible' and 'painful'

President Trump on Tuesday spoke out for the first time against rising threats and vandalism against Jewish community centers and other facilities, saying the wave of anti-Semitism was "horrible" and "painful," and "a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil." Trump had been under rising pressure to address the anti-Semitic threats, which have been recorded against 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province since early January. He made his comments after a visit to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Civil rights activists and other critics said Trump's comments were too little, too late. The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called the president's remarks a "pathetic asterisk of condescension" after his extended silence on the topic.