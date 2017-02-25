10 things you need to know today: February 25, 2017

White House slams 'indefensible' reports on FBI-Russia investigation interference

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday denied reports that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus pressured the FBI to publicly refute news reports that were critical of the White House. "What you guys have done is indefensible and inaccurate," Spicer told the media. On Thursday, CNN and The Associated Press reported Priebus asked the bureau to dispute stories about President Trump's campaign aides' alleged contact with senior Russian intelligence officials during the election, and that the FBI apparently denied Priebus' request. The White House claims that while Priebus did ask the FBI to debunk the reports, it was the FBI that first approached the White House with concerns about the reports' veracity; officials claim the FBI declined to weigh in publicly, but "gave Priebus the go-ahead to discredit the story." The FBI has still not commented publicly.