10 things you need to know today: February 27, 2017

Trumps host first White House social event

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted 46 governors and their spouses at the black-tie Governors' Ball on Sunday evening, the Trump White House's first big social event. Trump told the governors in his dinner toast that thanks to the first lady, the candle-lit "room, they say, has never looked better, but who knows?" He went on to say that in his first month in office, "we've accomplished almost everything we've started out to accomplish." "The borders are stricter, tighter. We're doing a really good job... We've made a lot of promises over the last two years and many of those promises already are kept so we're very honored by that."