10 things you need to know today: February 28, 2017

Trump budget boosts military spending, requires others to do 'more with less'

President Trump will submit a budget calling for a $54 billion — or 10 percent — increase in defense spending, White House officials said Monday. Trump said that he was proposing to pay for the increase with large cuts to other federal programs, making them do "more with less." Trump vowed to put "America first" by shifting money previously spent overseas to focus on defense, law enforcement, and veterans. "We are going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people," Trump said. "We can do so much more with the money we spend." Some Republicans criticized the budget, saying it didn't raise defense spending as much as claimed, while Democrats said Trump's bid to slash social programs was unacceptable and a group of retired generals urged Congress to reject Trump's proposed cuts to the State Department and foreign aid, saying such spending is key to national security.