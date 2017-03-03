10 things you need to know today: March 3, 2017

Sessions recuses himself from campaign investigations

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from any investigation into possible Russian meddling in last year's presidential election. His decision came a day after The Washington Post reported that Sessions, then a senator, met twice with Russia's ambassador during the campaign season. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he had no contact with Russian officials in the run-up to the election. Sessions' office said his statement was not misleading, because he met with the ambassador as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a Trump surrogate. Several leading Republicans had called on Sessions to recuse himself as investigators look into contact between Trump aides and Russian officials. Democrats stepped up calls for Sessions to resign, saying he lied to Congress. Trump said Sessions was "an honest man" targeted in "a total witch hunt."