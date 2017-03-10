10 things you need to know today: March 10, 2017

Second key House committee backs GOP ObamaCare replacement

A second key House panel, the Energy and Commerce Committee, on Thursday approved the Republican proposal to repeal and replace ObamaCare. The 31 to 23 party-line vote came just hours after the powerful House Ways and Means Committee also signed off on the legislation. "Today, the House took a decisive step forward in fulfilling a promise to the American people that has been years in the making: repealing and replacing Obamacare with affordable, patient-centered reforms," Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said. The legislation next goes to the Budget Committee before a full House vote, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Democrats and several Republicans oppose it and want data on its expected costs and impact on the number of uninsured before proceeding. "House health-care bill can't pass Senate [without] major changes," said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a tweet. "To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don't get it fast."