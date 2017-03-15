10 things you need to know today: March 15, 2017

Exxon denies Tillerson's email alias was meant to hide anything

ExxonMobil said Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an email account under an alias while he served as the oil company's CEO because he needed a way to communicate with his top executives, and his primary account was inundated with too many messages. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is investigating whether Exxon has tried to mislead shareholders and the public about climate change, wrote to a judge on Monday accusing Exxon of hiding the account because Tillerson used it to discuss environmental issues, which Exxon denied. "This was not an alias used to discuss only climate change," Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said. "It was an account used for everyday business by senior executives who needed to reach" Tillerson.