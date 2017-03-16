10 things you need to know today: March 16, 2017

Judges block Trump's revised travel ban nationwide

A federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday blocked President Trump's revised temporary ban on travel to the U.S. from six predominantly Muslim countries. The judge, Derrick K. Watson of Federal District Court in Honolulu, wrote that a "reasonable, objective observer" would interpret Trump's executive order as an attempt "to disfavor a particular religion, in spite of its stated, religiously neutral purpose." Watson said letting the policy take effect Thursday at midnight, as scheduled, would have caused irreparable harm. Trump vowed to appeal and slammed Watson's decision, saying his travel restrictions would give the U.S. time to improve the procedures it needs to screen visitors and keep out would-be terrorists. "This ruling makes us look weak, which by the way we no longer are, believe me," Trump said late Wednesday at a campaign-style rally in Nashville. A second federal judge, presiding in Maryland, also issued a temporary block on the ban early Thursday morning.