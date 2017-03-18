10 things you need to know today: March 18, 2017

Trump blames Fox News for wiretap confusion, Fox pushes back

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said there are "no indications" President Trump was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama. Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer alleged later Thursday that Obama was able to get intelligence on Trump through the British spy agency GCHQ — a theory first floated by former judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News. When asked Friday about spreading the baseless allegation, Trump said: "All we did was quote a very talented legal mind ... So you shouldn't be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox." In response, Fox anchor Shep Smith said the network "cannot confirm [Napolitano's] commentary" and "knows of no evidence of any kind" that Trump was surveilled.