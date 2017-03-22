10 things you need to know today: March 22, 2017

Trump pressures Republicans to get behind ObamaCare replacement plan

President Trump on Tuesday warned Republicans to get behind the House GOP's proposal to replace ObamaCare or face defeat in next year's midterm elections. "I'm gonna come after you, but I know I won't have to, because I know you'll vote 'yes,'" Trump said, according to several meeting participants in a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill. "Honestly, a loss is not acceptable, folks." The GOP bill would reduce future federal financing for Medicaid and replace income-based premium subsidies with age-based tax credits. It would also repeal ObamaCare tax hikes. Some conservatives oppose the plan because they say it doesn't go far enough, leaving doubts about whether Republicans have the votes to pass the legislation. Democrats are fighting it because it is projected to leave millions more Americans without insurance.