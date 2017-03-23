10 things you need to know today: March 23, 2017

Terror attack kills three in London

A man killed at least three people and injured 40 more in an attack with a vehicle and a knife at Britain's Parliament on Wednesday, sending lawmakers and tourists dashing for safety. Two of the people killed were among pedestrians the attacker plowed through on Westminster Bridge near the Parliament building. The other was a police officer stabbed at the House of Commons. Police then fatally shot the alleged assailant. Investigators are the attack as terrorism, and believe the assailant acted alone but was inspired by international terrorists. The alleged attacker was British-born and had been investigated by British spies, but was not "part of the current intelligence picture," according to Prime Minister Theresa May. Some of the wounded pedestrians had what were described as "catastrophic" injuries, and one woman was pulled, alive but badly hurt, from the River Thames. Police arrested seven people in connection with the attack in overnight raids.