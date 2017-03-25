10 things you need to know today: March 25, 2017

President Trump blames Democrats for health-care bill failure

President Trump told reporters Friday afternoon the de facto defeat of the American Health Care Act was "perhaps the best thing that could have happened." ObamaCare is "exploding," Trump argued, and the real "losers" are House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who "own ObamaCare." Trump ultimately blamed "no votes from the Democrats" for the bill's demise, despite the fact that as many as 34 Republicans were also opposed, more than enough to sink the bill. Several members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which was prominent among the AHCA's GOP critics, on Friday pointed instead to the president's rushed timeline and uncompromising attitude as the source of the bill's failure.