10 things you need to know today: March 27, 2017

Trump, GOP pivot to tax cuts after health-care setback

President Trump and the Republican-led Congress are shifting their efforts to passing major tax cuts, needing a legislative win after failing to repeal and replace ObamaCare last week. Many of the tax cuts Trump was aiming for were included in the GOP health-care plan, so the tax overhaul will not be as extensive as Trump originally planned. It still is expected to include a large corporate tax cut and possibly individual savings in what would be the first major overhaul of the tax code in decades. "They have to have a victory here," said Stephen Moore, a Heritage Foundation economist and former Trump adviser. "But it is going to have to be a bit less ambitious rather than going for the big bang."