10 things you need to know today: March 29, 2017

Scottish Parliament requests new independence referendum

The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday approved a motion to request another referendum on Scottish independence. In 2014, 55 percent of voters in Scotland voted to stay in the U.K., but Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, said last year's decision by U.K. voters to leave the European Union created a "material change in circumstances." A majority of Scottish voters in that referendum wanted to stay in the EU, and Sturgeon said in support of a second independence vote that "Scotland's future should be in Scotland's hands." British Prime Minister Theresa May's government promptly denied the Scottish Parliament's request, saying it would be "unfair" to make people vote before they know what the U.K.'s relationship will be with the EU after Brexit. May's government is officially starting the process of leaving the trading bloc on Wednesday.