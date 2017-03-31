10 things you need to know today: March 31, 2017

Flynn offers Russia testimony in exchange for immunity

President Trump's former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, has told the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees he will testify about possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity from "unfair prosecution," his lawyer, Robert Kelner, said Thursday. "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Kelner said. Flynn served as an adviser during Trump's campaign and later as his national security adviser, but he resigned in February after it was revealed he communicated with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump's inauguration as former President Barack Obama was preparing to announce sanctions against Russia over its meddling in the election.