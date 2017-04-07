10 things you need to know today: April 7, 2017

Trump orders launch of 59 cruise missiles at Syrian air base

The U.S. fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield in response to a Tuesday chemical weapons attack in rebel-held territory in northwestern Syria. President Trump said the base was the one that launched the chemical attack, which killed more than 80 civilians, including children. Trump said Thursday night that the barrage of missiles — the first direct U.S. strike against the Syrian government in its six-year civil war — was necessary to protect America's "vital national security interest." Trump urged "all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria." Administration officials had said in the days before that attack that the U.S. shouldn't focus on bringing down Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the chemical attack changed that logic. "Assad's role in the future is uncertain, clearly," Tillerson said. "With the action he's taken, it would seem there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people."