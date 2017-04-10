10 things you need to know today: April 10, 2017

U.S. officials send mixed signals on Syria after strike

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday that the U.S. might take further military action against the Syrian government, but that the U.S. would not try to remove President Bashar al-Assad on its own. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration's top priority in Syria was still defeating the Islamic State. After that is accomplished, he said, the U.S. would turn its focus to helping to broker ceasefire agreements between rebels and the government, although it would be up to the Syrian people to decide Assad's fate. The remarks by McMaster and Tillerson appeared to contradict an earlier statement by United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said defeating ISIS is the top priority but "we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there."