10 things you need to know today: April 11, 2017

Critics slam United Airlines after passenger dragged off plane

United Airlines faced an angry backlash on Monday after video surfaced showing security officers dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight waiting to take off from Chicago's O'Hare Airport. United was making room on the plane for four employees of a partner airline, and officers pulled the screaming man out of a window seat, over an armrest, and down the aisle as other passengers protested. On the video, some are heard saying, "This is wrong" and "Busted his lip." A United spokesman said airline employees had no choice, and had to call authorities to remove the passenger when he refused to get off the plane on his own. The Chicago Department of Aviation put one of the security officers on leave pending an investigation, saying the incident "was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure." United CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the "upsetting event" but said the passenger had been "disruptive and belligerent."