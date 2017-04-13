10 things you need to know today: April 13, 2017

Putin and Tillerson say U.S.-Russia trust deteriorating

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson an icy reception in Moscow on Wednesday, saying that U.S.-Russia relations have worsened under President Trump. "One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated," Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russian television. Tillerson arrived for the visit urging Russia to stop supporting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a chemical weapons attack the U.S. blames on Syria, but Russia claims was perpetrated by rebels hoping to pin the blame on Assad. After meeting with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Tillerson said trust between the two countries had fallen to a low point. At the White House, Trump said U.S.-Russia relations may be "at an all-time low."