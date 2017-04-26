10 things you need to know today: April 26, 2017

House Oversight leaders say Michael Flynn might have broken law

Leaders of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday that President Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, might have broken the law by failing to fully disclose his past business dealings with Russia during the process of getting the security clearance he needed to work in Trump's administration. Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee's ranking Democrat, said that Flynn did not mention on security forms he filled out in January that he had received a $45,000 payment from the Russian government for a 2015 speech he delivered in Moscow. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), said Flynn also appeared to have taken payments from Russia-linked companies without getting Pentagon and State Department approval, which he should have done as a former military officer. "It was inappropriate, and there are repercussions for a violation of law," Chaffetz said. Chaffetz and Cummings also said the White House had refused to turn over documents on Flynn's hiring and firing.