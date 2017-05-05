10 things you need to know today: May 5, 2017

Trump and Australia's Turnbull put 'testy' first phone call behind them

After celebrating the House's approval of the GOP plan to replace ObamaCare, President Trump returned to his hometown, New York City, on Thursday for his first face-to-face meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Australia is a longstanding U.S. ally, but Trump unexpectedly had a heated phone call with Turnbull in January in which Trump complained about a refugee deal. The two leaders met on board the USS Intrepid, a World War II aircraft carrier now serving as a museum, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, and to smooth over their relationship after a bumpy start. Trump lauded the longstanding ties between the U.S. and Australia and said that reporters had exaggerated the phone call's significance. "It got a little bit testy. But that's okay," he said. Later he added, "I mean, we're not babies." Turnbull said: "We can put the refugee deal behind you and move on."