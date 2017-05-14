10 things you need to know today: May 14, 2017

Pope promises honesty, no prejudgment in Trump meeting

Pope Francis is due to meet with President Trump for the first time next week, and the pontiff told reporters Saturday he intends to have an honest and fair conversation. "I will tell him what I think, he will tell me what he thinks, but I never wanted to judge someone before I listen to the person first," Francis said while flying back to Rome from Portugal. "I am not a proselytiser," the pope answered when asked if he would try to influence Trump's thinking. Still, he added, "we need to find the doors that are at least partly open, go in, and talk about things we have in common."