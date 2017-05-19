10 things you need to know today: May 19, 2017

Trump says he's the victim of a 'witch hunt'

President Trump said in a tweet Thursday that he was the victim of the "single greatest witch hunt" in political history. Trump, speaking to a group of television news anchors, said the appointment of a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to investigate Russia's attempt to influence the U.S. election, and the possible collusion with Trump's campaign, "hurts our country terribly, because it shows we're a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country." Trump added that "we have very important things to be doing right now, whether it's trade deals, whether it's military, whether it's stopping nuclear." At another event, Trump said he respected the Justice Department's decision to investigate Russia's election meddling, but that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians, "Zero." Shortly after taking office, Trump allegedly called then-FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last week, and asked him when the agency would declare that Trump was not under investigation, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with the call.