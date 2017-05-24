10 things you need to know today: May 24, 2017

Pope Francis urges Trump to be a peacemaker

President Trump, in the third stop on his first foreign trip in office, met in the Vatican with Pope Francis on Wednesday morning, their first face-to-face meeting. The pope has been critical of Trump, particularly regarding the president's policies on refugees, and Trump has called Francis' jabs "disgraceful." In their meeting, however, the pope reportedly asked Trump to be a peacemaker, and afterwards Trump told the pope he "won't forget what you said," adding, "We can use peace." The meeting came after Trump pushed for a new peace effort in separate meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in Israel. In the Vatican, Pope Francis and Trump exchanged gifts — the pope gave Trump copies of his three main papal writings and a medallion by a Roman artist that he called a symbol of peace; Trump gave Francis a first-edition set of writings from Martin Luther King Jr. and a piece of granite from Washington's Martin Luther King. Jr. Memorial. Trump will next head to Brussels for a NATO summit.