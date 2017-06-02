10 things you need to know today: June 2, 2017

Obama says leaving Paris climate deal shirks U.S. leadership

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday harshly criticized President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, avoiding mentioning Trump by name but saying the decision amounted to abandoning America's leadership role on the world state. Obama said he was "confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way." The Democratic governors of California, Washington state, and New York said Thursday that they had formed the U.S. Climate Alliance to honor the Paris climate agreement and work to get U.S. carbon emissions down by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels despite Trump's decision to leave the 2015 global accord. California Gov. Jerry Brown called Trump's decision an "insane move." Trump said his decision was best for the U.S., noting, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also vowed to "follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy, & future."