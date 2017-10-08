10 things you need to know today: October 8, 2017

Jason Aldean opens SNL with Tom Petty's 'I won't back down'

Country star Jason Aldean opened Saturday Night Live with a performance of Tom Petty's "I won't back down" as a tribute to the 58 people killed and the hundreds more wounded at the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week. Aldean was performing at the musical festival in Vegas when the shooting began, and Petty died Monday at the age of 66. "So many people are hurting," Aldean said at SNL. "You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way, because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."