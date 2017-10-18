10 things you need to know today: October 17, 2017

Trump and McConnell meet in bid to end feuding

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) met in a private lunch at the White House on Monday in a bid to end months of feuding. In a show of unity afterwards, Trump said, "The relationship is good. We're fighting for the same thing." He cited tax cuts as a shared priority. McConnell, whom Trump has criticized over failed GOP efforts to replace ObamaCare, said he and Trump speak frequently and "have the same agenda." Still, they showed signs of disagreement. Trump said he was working on a major economic plan although he had not shown it to Senate GOP leaders, and he said he had the votes lined up to repeal and replace ObamaCare next year, even though Republicans in Congress have not reached agreement on their next steps after failing to pass a health-care reform bill.