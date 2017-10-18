10 things you need to know today: October 18, 2017

Judge blocks most of Trump's latest travel ban

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked most of President Trump's third travel ban on Tuesday. The ruling by Judge Derrick K. Watson came hours before the measure was to take effect early Wednesday, barring certain travelers from Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, North Korea, and Venezuela. Watson's order temporarily stops the ban for people from all of the countries except North Korea and Venezuela. Watson said the new ban "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor," saying it "plainly discriminates based on nationality." The administration is sure to challenge the ruling, as it did after decisions against the previous versions of the ban. The White House called Watson's order "dangerously flawed," saying it "undercuts the president's efforts to keep the American people safe and enforce minimum security standards for entry into the United States."