10 things you need to know today: October 26, 2017

Trump repeats claim he got soldier's name right in condolence call

President Trump on Wednesday rekindled the controversy over his condolence call to Army widow Myeshia Johnson, again disputing her claim that Trump appeared not to know the name of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that he said the soldier's name correctly "right from the beginning," and was "really nice" to Myeshia Johnson. Trump pointed to his head and said, "One of the great memories of all time." He also said there was a chart in front of him with Johnson's name on it. Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in an Oct. 5 ambush in Niger that is still under investigation, and has been blamed on a group linked to the Islamic State.